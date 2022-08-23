Johnny Gargano Thanks Fans Following WWE Return

Johnny Gargano shocked the wrestling world this week by making his return to WWE during "WWE Raw" to a thunderous reaction, cutting a passionate promo about wanting to show his child that the biggest, most impossible dreams can come true. Fresh off his return, the former "NXT" Champion took to Twitter to thank the WWE Universe for the reaction.

"Last night still feels like a dream" Gargano wrote. "Toronto ... after 9 months away ... you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until I walked out! Seriously ... THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Wrestling is so cool."

Gargano hadn't been seen in a wrestling ring since his final appearance in "WWE NXT" on December 7, with his last match taking place two days prior to that inside of WarGames, when Team 2.0 defeated Team Black and Gold. Since that point, there's been plenty of speculation about where and when Gargano would appear next, and he's dropped several teases on social media throughout that time. Now the wrestling world has their answer.

While he came out in street clothes, it didn't take long for Gargano to get physical, as his former The Way stablemate Theory made his way to the ring and talked trash to his ex-mentor, claiming that Theory himself was now the veteran. The segment ended with Mr. Money In The Bank hoping to reenact The Way's classic high-five pose — only to eat a superkick from Gargano instead.