Former WWE Official Names Issue He Had With Trish Stratus' Raw Appearance

Last night's "WWE Raw" episode included surprise returns, hometown heroes finding redemption, and exceptional matches. However, one aspect of the show could have been improved upon, according to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas.

"I get it, starting off hot. The brawl at gorilla [position] between Seth Rollins and Riddle, you know, fighting into the crowd; blah, blah, blah. And then from there, after they break that up, you get the introduction of Trish Stratus, the hometown girl, the Hall of Famer, coming out to address the crowd, and it didn't get the pop that it should have got," Korderas said in his video on Twitter. "Maybe they should have thought of doing it a little differently; maybe they should have opened the show with the Trish Stratus music, with that laugh, and then maybe it would have got that crowd to pop huge for her because it is the hometown girl, and she is a Hall of Famer, and she is that over ... I think they could have reversed that a little."

As noted, Stratus' time on the mic during "WWE Raw" this week suggested that she might be coming out of retirement for another match soon. Once a "one more match" chant broke out among the audience, Stratus responded by saying, "I've been doing a lot of thinking lately." She was then interrupted by the stable of Bayley, IO SKY, and Dakota Kai, and after some insulting words thrown from Bayley to the WWE Hall of Famer, Stratus made it clear that she could go real quick from "I am retired" to "I was retired" if Bayley didn't stop running her mouth.