Mojo Rawley Discusses His Relationship With AEW And Possible WWE Return

Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, was released by WWE in 2020, and he hasn't been seen in a ring since. While he's started a wrestling talent agency, there's still speculation about whether he'll eventually end up in a promotion like AEW.

"I actually haven't spoken person with Tony Khan at all," Muhtadi said in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. "We do represent some AEW talent, and mission number one with them is not put them in a position that's going to put them in a tough place with AEW ... We've had plenty of conversations with the team at AEW. They're familiar with what we have going on."

Prior to his release in April 2021, Muhtadi had spent almost 10 years with the company, dating back to his time in "NXT." During his WWE run, Muhtadi most notably teamed with Matt Cardona, known as Zack Ryder in WWE, won the 24/7 Championship on seven occasions, and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2017.

With Paul "Triple H" Levesque as the Head of Talent Relations, we have seen the return of former "NXT" stars such as Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and most recently, Johnny Gargano. Is there any chance of Muhtadi joining that list?

"If I was ever to go back it is far less about coming up with the right financial amount," Muhtadi said. "For where I am in my career right now, that is pretty far down the line ... I've always thought that if I did go back to pro wrestling, whether that be WWE or somewhere else, I could be me ... I always thought being me was enough of a selling chip, enough of a gimmick or persona to have a main event run in company."

