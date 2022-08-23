Update On The Undertaker's ONE deadMAN SHOW In Cardiff

With the build towards WWE's Clash At The Castle continuing to ramp up, the festivities surrounding the event are following suit, with WWE announcing on Twitter that The Undertaker's one-man show now has a second date.

"SECOND SHOW ADDED," the official WWE account tweeted. "Due to unprecedented demand, a second Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW has been added at 2:30 PM on Friday, Sept. 2, at New Theatre Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales, ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle!'

The Undertaker was already scheduled to do a performance ahead of the premium live event, but with the first one sold out, WWE apparently felt a second was necessary. Both shows will take place just one day before WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years since the 1992 WWE SummerSlam event. Those in attendance will be able to hear from the Phenom in an intimate setting as he shares stories and experiences from his illustrious career.

Undertaker's deadMAN SHOW made its debut during WWE SummerSlam weekend earlier this year and proved to be a hit amongst those who had tickets, and now more UK fans will have the chance to experience the event.

WWE is pushing Clash At The Castle as a major PLE by booking plenty of wrestling-related events the same weekend — it was also announced this week that a WWE Superstore is being created in Cardiff for fans to purchase merchandise. WWE recently opened up more seats inside the Principality Stadium that had originally been held due to production. Five matches are currently announced for the show, including the main event, which will see Drew McIntyre challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.