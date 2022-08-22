WWE Set To Open International Superstore Pop-Up

A little less than two weeks remain before WWE holds Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, the first WWE Premium Live Event, or pay-per-view, to emulate out of the UK since Insurrextion 2003. The promotion is attempting to go all out for the big event, which is expected to be attended by more than 60,000 people (via WrestleTix), including providing a place for fans to get some WWE merchandise.

Early Monday morning, WWE's UK Twitter account posted a simple response to Metro Entertainment's Allistair McGeorge, just minutes after McGeorge posted a tweet regarding WWE opening a Superstore in Cardiff during Clash at the Castle weekend. "Be there," they tweeted, along with a winking emoji. Not long after, GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor took to Twitter to confirm the news. "Big news for fans coming to Wales for WWE Clash at the Castle," Dangoor tweeted. "Between September 1-4, a Superstore will be open at St. David's Dewi Sant Shopping Centre in Cardiff City Centre, selling t-shirts, title belts and some fantastic exclusive merchandise."

As noted by both Dangoor and McGeorge, the Superstore will remain open only through the weekend, before closing on Sunday, the day after Clash at the Castle will take place. It's unknown whether any WWE talent will be appearing at the Superstore before or after the Premium Live Event. WWE Clash at the Castle will be headlined by the UK's own Drew McIntyre, who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, with several other matches also announced. As with all WWE Premium Live Events, the show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else, as well as airing on BT Sport 2 in the UK.