Backstage News On What USA Officials Have Told Talent About Next WWE Draft

Wrestling fans have been interested to see what's in store for this year's WWE Draft, but it seems as if their wishes may not be granted.

Fightful Select is reporting that sources from the USA Network have told talents that the Draft isn't slated to happen right after Clash at the Castle as initially reported, but sometime after next year's WrestleMania. Talents were initially told that the Draft was slated to take place the week after the upcoming event. However, several "Raw" talents were not booked for the September 9 edition of "SmackDown" (when the first night of the Draft was first expected to be held), meaning crossovers of talent between the two brands would be unlikely.

The Draft has not been officially announced by WWE, and there has been no confirmation of dates the Draft will take place, as talents haven't been told about anything that is happening in the upcoming weeks. The Draft had been listed on the internal calendar for September. There had also been discussions about it being held this month, following SummerSlam. It should also be noted that dates for last year's Draft were changed a few times throughout the year.

The WWE Draft made its debut in 2002 but was discontinued in August 2011. The company revived it in July 2016 before introducing titles that were specific to brands. In the years following, the company held a Draft every year, dubbing it the Superstar Shake-Up for a few years and including "NXT" as a third brand.

Clash at the Castle will be held on September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.