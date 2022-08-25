Mojo Rawley Comments On His Relationship With Triple H Following Recent WWE Shake-Up

Triple H has taken over as WWE's Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations following Vince McMahon's departure from the company and the release of John Laurinaitis.

"[Triple H] was the one who debuted me back in 'NXT,'" former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi said in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. "I'll always be forever grateful to Hunter for giving me that shot in 'NXT' ... In my experience, it was kind of challenging to have one guy to lean on ... You would think if Hunter tells you something, you follow that blindly, but it wasn't always the case if Vince is telling you something else."

Muhtadi, formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE, found success in the 24/7 division, winning the title seven times, and he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2017. Muhtadi was with WWE from 2012 until his release in April 2021.

"I'm not there anymore," Muhtadi said. "I'm not tied in, I'm not directly affiliated anymore. I honestly rarely talk to anyone over there anymore like on an administrative level ... So much shakeups, so much change, so many rumors, so many allegations, I mean, it's the wild, wild west over there. I mean we all kind of knew it's a circus over there beforehand."

Muhtadi continued discussing the reaction he has seen online to some decisions Triple H has made thus far.

"I know the internet is pretty excited with some of these guys that have been brought back to WWE that were formerly released and some of the changes we're already seeing in creative."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Inc." with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.