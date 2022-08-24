Booker T Makes Bold Prediction Ahead Of CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match

AEW fans have a big night ahead of them, as AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley are scheduled to unify those titles on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Before the action gets underway, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his "Hall of Fame" podcast to share his opinion on what will happen during the highly anticipated bout.

"I'm going to put my money on Moxley," Booker said. "I'm going to put my money on Moxley because, just reading the tea leaves, CM Punk is not even cleared to be in the ring. It should just be a passing of the title, something like that. But I don't know."

If Booker's assumptions about Punk's injury are correct, it only makes sense for Moxley to exploit the portion of his body that put Punk on the shelf in the first place. "He should go straight to the ankle if he was smart," Booker explained.

It will be interesting to see where the match ultimately leads ,with AEW's major All Out event scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Chicago, less than two weeks away. Other matches scheduled for tonight's "Dynamite" include Death Triangle vs. United Empire, Dax Harwood of FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King, and Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn. It's also being advertised that Ricky Starks will speak, and Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will have a face-to-face confrontation after Garcia's questionable actions when stuck between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Jericho Appreciation Society at the conclusion of last week's episode.