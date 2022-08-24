AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match

Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.

In response to a promotional tweet posted by the AEW on TV Twitter account highlighting the Punk-Moxley bout tonight, Tony Nese has seemingly proposed that he may be out to spoil the blockbuster match. "Would be a shame if someone ruined this ..." Nese posted. Fans were quick to jump on the tweet with their own thoughts about Nese's tease, but a number of the posts came with GIFs of MJF and words hoping for the Salt of the Earth's return. For what it's worth, Nese was on the receiving end of an attack from Moxley last week on "Dynamite" during his entrance so, technically, he would have every right to try and exact revenge from a storyline standpoint.

Punk and Moxley's battle was initially set to take place at All Out on September 4, but the match has now been penciled in for "Dynamite" tonight following a fiery exchange between the pair last week. Punk initially won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing in May, but it was then revealed he would need to take some time off due to a foot injury. Moxley would become the Interim AEW World Champion in the meantime, setting up a huge unification match upon Punk's return. The Second City Saint made a comeback at the Quake by the Lake special earlier this month and immediately stood face-to-face with Moxley to kick-start their feud.