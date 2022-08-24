Alexa Bliss Weighs In On Whether Cardi B Would Make A Good WWE Superstar

Celebrities appearing in professional wrestling is commonplace, whether it is in backstage segments, promos, or competing inside the squared circle. Names from all fields have been involved in wrestling previously, whether it be actors, musicians, athletes, or comedians. This year's SummerSlam saw both Logan Paul and Pat McAfee competing, while back at WWE "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville was involved in WrestleMania 38.

Alexa Bliss recently weighed in on what she believes a celebrity needs to thrive in the wrestling world. "I feel like they have to have a big personality," she told Verge. "We've already had some stuff with Cardi B but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar."

The hip-hop artist is well-known for being a professional wrestling fan, and can often be found commenting on aspects of the business that she has enjoyed on social media. Recently she made it clear that she found Edge and Lita entertaining during their run together, while she has previously name-dropped Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka in her song "Hot S***."

Cardi B had been rumored to be the host of WWE SummerSlam in 2021, and she even got into a Twitter argument with Lacey Evans in the past, proving that she could have an interest in getting involved with the business. Fellow musician Bad Bunny was able to make a big impact during his stint with the company, which led to WWE heavily pushing his tour, showcasing the benefit that could be there for Cardi if she were to ever appear.