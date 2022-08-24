Rey Mysterio Recalls Having To Tell Dominik's Teacher That Family Drama Was Just WWE Storyline

Every professional wrestler is looks to achieve storylines that look realistic, and the 2005 feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero crossed into that zone. The two men battled for the custody of Dominik Mysterio, who got the chance to appear on television as a young child — his first exposure to the business. But at one point, this angle became a little too realistic for one aspect of Dom's life.

"I remember talking to one of his teachers and I know Dominik was getting harassed constantly," Rey told Fox News. "They were a bit concerned about the situation, about him being in the middle of a situation that was uncomfortable. But after one of his teachers approached him and said, 'is everyone OK at home? Are you sure, Dominik? Is there anything we can do to help?'

"After Dom told me that, I remember approaching the teacher and telling her as you know this is all part of the entertainment business. Nothing that is happening on TV is real. So, everything is OK no worries. You don't have to worry about anything. I think the only thing we have to worry about is when Dom misses school that he's able to take his homework with him and do it when he's on the road. But besides that, everything was OK."

A young Dominik was involved in many different angles throughout this storyline as Eddie claimed to be his father, with these taking place both inside the ring and in segments filmed away. Everything culminated with the 2005 WWE SummerSlam match which saw Rey defeat Eddie for the custody to his own son. It's the type of angle that had never been done before, and hasn't since, but it is something fans do still remember.