Roman Reigns On Who's Running WWE Creative: 'I Don't Care'

Triple H has taken over as Head of Creative for WWE following the announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement on July 22, 2022. This retirement came after allegations of he and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis being involved in paying multiple women millions of dollars in hush money in exchange for their silence regarding potential sexual misconduct. Many would be affected by this change in power, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns possibly being affected the most due to him being the company's top wrestler and champion.

"We're not erasing what I've done," Reigns said appearing on the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast." "Even if [Triple H] wasn't completely locked in to what we've been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year, with, you know, the health issues he's overcome ... I don't care who's running the show, in my mind, I'm running the show and as long as I continue to push myself and bring my very best performance every single week it don't matter if it's Vince, Triple H, Nick [Khan], Stephanie, Amazon, Disney, Heyman."

On the July 25, 2022 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Reigns cut a promo on Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, and told him "Your daddy's not here anymore," referencing Vince. Reigns revealed how he got the line cleared beforehand. "I said, '[Triple H], what do you think about this?' He said, 'That's great,'" Reigns said. "That's our approval process ... I'm responsible and I've handled that responsibility for years now and they trust me ... If I'm Triple H, I'm thinking, 'how can I trust these people with a live microphone?'" Reigns is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

