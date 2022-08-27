CM Punk Believes Top AEW Star Followed In His Footsteps

Ahead of the big AEW World Heavyweight Title unification match on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," CM Punk spoke with Sports Illustrated about a number of topics including his opponent, Jon Moxley.

"I think Moxley is a guy who followed in my footsteps," Punk explained. "He was a guy that was never really given the ball [in WWE]. When he was, it was taken away from him, time and time again, for other stars."

Punk believes Mox is experiencing some of those same feelings in his current spot on the AEW roster as more and more talent gets signed.

"I think he's got a chip on his shoulder because he thinks the same thing's happening to him again."

The two are far removed from their personas in WWE that first clashed nearly a decade ago. Mox has emerged as a violent, hardcore wrestler that will do whatever it takes to get the win.

"He's a different dude from the last time I wrestled him, which was almost ten years ago, and I'm a much different person, too," Punk noted.

The feud between these two men in AEW started when Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing this past May. Shortly after the victory, Punk was sidelined with a foot injury. At that point, a series of matches were held to determine the Interim AEW World Champion, ultimately leading to the crowning of Mox as the champ. Punk returned to the company at the Quake by the Lake special on August 10, immediately confronting Mox upon his arrival and setting the stage for their title unification bout.