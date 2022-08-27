Taya Valkyrie Is Open To Supershow Idea That Would Result In 'Dream Matches'

The pro wrestling landscape has changed a whole lot in the last several years, and arguably no one personifies that more than Taya Valkyrie. The former Lucha Underground and WWE star is currently a champion in three different promotions, including Major League Wrestling, where she's the Featherweight Champion, independent promotion XPW, where she's Women's Champion, and AAA, where she's in her fourth reign as Reina de Reinas Champion. And that's not counting the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship, which Valkyrie held with Rosemary earlier this year.

As such, Valkyrie has no issue with promotions working together and definitely has no problem if promotions get together to run a major supershow sooner or later, which she revealed in an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast".

"I think that would be amazing because it allows for dream matches that maybe people thought were impossible," Valkyrie said. "So I would absolutely be open to doing something like that. I feel that's what's so cool about the wrestling industry right now.

"The fact that we are able to play in all the sandboxes, and we are able to have all these dream matches. The way that I'm able to be on MLW, on Impact, and NWA, and be in all these places at once. That wasn't the case even three years ago. You couldn't do that. It's really different now, so it's very cool. If there was a show like that, 100% count me in."

For now, Valkyrie will focus on adding more gold to her collection, as she challenges Kamille for the NWA Women's World Championship on night one of this weekend's NWA 74 pay-per-view.

