AEW Promoting Update On CM Punk For 8/26 Rampage

An update on former AEW World Champion CM Punk will be part of Friday night's episode of "Rampage." AEW CEO Tony Khan tweeted the news on Thursday night.

"Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT, we'll have exclusive backstage footage of @CMPunk shot following his Undisputed @AEW World Championship Match vs @JonMoxley yesterday on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Don't miss Friday Night #AEWRampage tomorrow on @TNTdrama"

On this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," Jon Moxley defeated Punk in just over three minutes to become the undisputed AEW World Champion. Punk went for a roundhouse kick that appeared to reaggravate the foot injury that kept him out of action for months. After the match, Punk needed help from officials to get to the backstage area.

It was on the June 3 episode of "Rampage" and five nights after winning the AEW World Title from 'Hangman' Adam Page at Double or Nothing when Punk announced his foot injury. AEW crowned an Interim AEW World Champion at NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door, where Moxley defeated New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hiroshi Tanahashi for the title.

Punk made his AEW return on the August 10 edition of "Dynamite" and a week later, an intense confrontation between him and Moxley led to the unification title match being put on Wednesday's "Dynamite" instead of waiting for the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Also announced for Friday night's "Rampage", Claudio Castagnoli will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against Dustin Rhodes. Wardlow will put his TNT Championship on the line against Ryan Nemeth. House of Black will face Dark Order in a first-round match in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara will face Ruby Soho and Ortiz. Plus, we'll hear from TBS Champion Jade Cargill.