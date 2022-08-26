WWE's Damian Priest Explains Why He Changed His Finisher

When Damian Priest briefly changed his finisher back in April, many fans were confused as to why that was the case. However, it seems as if that question has now been answered.

In a new interview with Fightful Select, Priest said he switched away from his finisher The Reckoning because he wanted to have an array of finishers on hand that he can use in a variety of different situations during matches. It was originally thought that Priest moved away from the finishing maneuver because Cody Rhodes was coming into the company at the time and The Reckoning is similar to Rhodes' finisher, the Cross-Rhodes.

Priest also mentioned that he was glad that WWE showed a lot of trust in him when he jumped to the main roster during the "Raw" after the 2021 Royal Rumble. Prior to that, Priest had been part of "NXT" from 2018 until 2021. He also stated that he was overjoyed to join The Judgment Day and help then-leader Edge win his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38, as he grew up during the Attitude Era at a time when wrestling stables were all the rage.

Fightful also said they talked to Priest about hearing names being pitched as new members of the group. He stated that when Rhea Ripley's name came up, he was happy to have her involved, given that the pair are good friends outside of the squared circle. Ripley joined the group after helping Edge beat Styles in their WrestleMania rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. Priest complimented the current leader of the group, calling Balor one of his "all-time favorites". Balor took over as leader after the group ousted Edge during the June 6 edition of "Raw".