Photo: Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee At Vince McMahon Birthday Party

A photo is doing the rounds on social media of Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee standing outside the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City, where Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with friends and family on Wednesday night. The photo can be seen here.

As noted earlier, John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, were also spotted at the birthday celebration. TMZ released a video of McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman walking out of the restaurant into a sprinter van. When hounded by the paparazzi, McMahon tried to cover his face and walked away without making any comments. The TMZ article noted that Linda McMahon was not at the party.

McMahon is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a series of improper payments he made between 2006 and 2022. He retired from his position as WWE's CEO & Chairman on July 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, Lesnar being spotted at McMahon's birthday party shouldn't come as a surprise. The Beast has, on several occasions, referred to McMahon as "a father figure" and a person he has "learned a lot of things from."

Lesnar has been off WWE TV since his Last Man Standing Match against Roman Reigns at last month's SummerSlam in Nashville, TN. Although WWE's plans for his return are unknown, Lesnar is advertised for the Day 1 event on January 1, 2023, and is also rumored to wrestle at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 5.