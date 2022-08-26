WWE SmackDown Preview (8/26): Second Chance Fatal Four-Way Match

WWE returns to Detroit tonight for the first televised episode of "WWE SmackDown" in the Motor City since December 2019. Tonight's broadcast will be the penultimate blue brand show before the next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, taking place on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

After it was revealed earlier this week that Gigi Dolin's injury has taken her out of action, WWE made a major change to the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Toxic Attraction was initially added to the tournament following an injury to Zoey Stark and an unspecified medical issue for Nikkita Lyons, which ultimately saw the "NXT 2.0" team of Stark and Lyons removed from the tournament. Now, instead of finding a second replacement team, WWE has confirmed that it's scheduled a Second Chance Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match to find out who will advance to the semi-finals. The semi-finals bout will also happen tonight against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, meaning that winning team — Dana White and Tamina, Shotzi and Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, or Natalya and Sonya Deville — will compete twice in the same evening.

In addition to the high-stakes WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament action, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will go one-on-one with Happy Corbin. The contest is a rematch from their battle that took place on the August 5 episode of "WWE SmackDown." That night, Ricochet came out on top, but the pair once again crossed paths in the Fatal Five-Way Match to crown a new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the August 19, and they now appear to have another score to settle.