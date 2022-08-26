Potential Update On Toxic Attraction Getting Called Up To WWE Main Roster

It appears as if Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were going to lay the SmackDown full-time on WWE's main roster. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were scheduled for a promotion, only to have it scuppered. In fact, the duo actually filmed a video in which they discussed taking over "SmackDown," but it was pulled after Dolin sustained an injury.

Dolin and Jayne were unexpectedly inserted into the Women's Tag Team Title tournament earlier this month, facing the team of Sonya Deville and Natalya in the first round. However, Dolin reportedly got lost in the match after suffering a concussion, forcing the veteran Natalya to help her through the bout. While Toxic Attraction won the match, they were ultimately pulled from the tournament due to Dolin's setback.

Along with their partner Mandy Rose, the "NXT 2.0" Superstars have created a standout identity for themselves as an unstoppable trio on the developmental brand. The group ran roughshod over the NXT Women's Division until Jayne and Dolin dropped the belts to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on a recent episode of "NXT 2.0."

Despite suffering an injury and being pulled from the tournament, Dolin has kept herself in the news by teasing the return of her indie persona, Priscilla Kelly. "Surely, PK is still in here somewhere," Dolin shared after posting several selfies. Kelly created her own brand on the independent scene as she wrestled for companies such as Major League Wrestling, Shine, and Joshi-Pro in Japan.