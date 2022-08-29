Wardlow Always Thought He Would Be WWE HOFer's Next Big Thing

Triple H retired from in-ring action in March of this year after an illustrious 30-year career. Many modern talents grew up watching The Game, dreaming of sharing the squared circle, including the current AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow.

"Growing up, a villain to all of my heroes was actually Triple H," Wardlow revealed on "Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland." "I loved The Rock, he feuded with The Rock. I loved Jeff Hardy, he feuded with Jeff Hardy. I loved Batista, he feuded with Batista. There is a part of me that always felt like I would go on to be Triple H's next big feud one day. I always thought that would be cool."

Wardlow began his career in 2014 and wrestled on the indies before heading to AEW in 2019. He eventually became a member of The Pinnacle in March 2021. Wardlow separated from the group after weeks of mistreatment from MJF, culminating after he helped CM Punk defeat him in their Dog Collar Match at Revolution. He earned a contract to become an official member of the AEW roster in May before going on to win the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight on the July 6 "Dynamite".

Triple H currently serves as Head of Creative and EVP of Talent Relations, being appointed to both of those roles following Vince McMahon's sudden retirement back in July after being investigated by the company's board for paying off millions of dollars in hush money to several former female employees for his sexual misconduct.

