John Morrison Reveals How His Recent AEW Appearance Came About

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison made a surprise debut in All Elite Wrestling back in May, appearing in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup tournament in a match against Samoa Joe on "AEW Dynamite."

The former "Survivor" contestant shared details on how his appearance with AEW first came together in an interview with NBC Sports Boston. "I think it came about because I ... texted or called Tony [Khan] one night. [I] just talked to him briefly and then set up a call where we talked again. Then, randomly, a few days before [the match], I think he asked me to be the Joker in the tournament and wrestle Joe. I said yes, of course."

Morrison went on to praise his opponent in the tournament, stating "I love Samoa Joe, I'm a fan of his. I remember watching him before he even started, [I'm a] fan of him as a person."

As for any further appearances for the company, it seems things are up in the air. "As far as what's happening right now, I feel like AEW has got so much happening that it's tough to introduce a new storyline. Timing is almost everything in this business, and maybe the time in AEW isn't right now. It could be ... next week, it could be in six months."

With previous stints in WWE along with other promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground, Morrison is bound to play a role wherever he winds up.