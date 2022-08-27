Booker T Believes Current AEW Drama Was 'Inevitable'

Was a potential rift between top AEW talent inevitable? Could there be major heat flaring up? Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T surely thinks so. On the latest Reality of Wrestling "The Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T expressed his belief that "friction" is growing between AEW's top stars. The six-time world champ responded to an off-air promo that AEW star Kenny Omega gave following last week's "Dynamite" episode. Omega's comment about other talent in the AEW locker room being "tribute acts" raised many eyebrows across the world of professional wrestling. Booker said, "Things are getting real in AEW, as far as guys having real 'shoot' animosities towards each other" — and the five-time WCW Champion could see this coming a mile away.

From the jump, AEW formed in 2019 with four executive vice-presidents — Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes (now signed to WWE) — all of whom were seen as big-time stars in the world of professional wrestling. But with the top heads of the company all working on the same shows and thinking differently from a creative standpoint, sparks were bound to fly.

"Just the way the business has been since the beginning of time," Booker T emphasized on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "It's like wrestling ... it's not whether you're gonna get hurt, it's when you're gonna get hurt."