John Morrison Addresses The 'Crazy Shift In The Wrestling World'

In recent months, John Morrison has performed all over the world for promotions including Lucha Libre AAA World Wide in Mexico, World Series Wrestling in Australia, and even companies closer to home such as All Elite Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. Despite his extensive travels, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has kept an eye on what he describes as the "crazy shift" currently taking place in the wrestling industry.

"I don't know what exactly that means for me, but for pro wrestlers like me who are unsigned, it means opportunity," Morrison told "Ten Count" by NBC Sports Boston. "Where? I don't know. When? I also don't know. I think, sometimes, with [Karrion] Kross and Dexter Lumis, like, seeing him too, the time was right, and I think they made the right move, and sometimes it's better to wait, and sometimes it's better to go to the other place. It just depends on who you are and what your style is. I'm figuring all that out."

Morrison's last official match with WWE aired on November 18, 2021, where he was defeated by Veer Mahaan. He would ultimately fall victim to a round of budgets cuts made by the company — stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic — the same day that his match with Mahaan aired. Nevertheless, Morrison would return to the independent circuit and find new character names such as "Johnny Game Changer" and "Johnny Superstar" before eventually getting a call from AEW's Tony Khan to debut as a surprise "joker" in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Morrison's last match in AEW came on June 1 against a returning Miro on "AEW Dynamite."

