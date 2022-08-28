Evil Uno Comments On The Current State Of Pro Wrestling

Evil Uno has given his take on what he thinks about the current state of professional wrestling.

"It's crazy, the low end of the card is as good as what the main event was when I started 17 years ago," Uno stated while speaking with Headlock. "There's a huge talent pool, there's a lot of places to go as well. There's a lot of variety in wrestling...There's multiple places you could go, and that only makes for a more healthy environment in wrestling which makes it more competitive, and because it's more competitive it will only get better.

Uno made his debut in his native Quebec in 2004. He teamed up with Stu Grayson shortly after and the two formed the Super Smash Brothers. The pair made their way through top indie promotions including Chikara, Ring of Honor, PWG, and Dragon Gate USA between 2009 and 2018. They signed with AEW in 2019 and debuted at "Double Or Nothing" as The Dark Order. The group grew over the course of the next year and has since added many members. Grayson left the company in early May of this year after his contract expired while Uno still remains there.

"You've got a variety in what you can watch and on top of that, it's all good so you're not forcing yourself to watch something that you dislike. AEW is fantastic right now. I think our opposition's TV show has been doing very well. All of the minor mic kids like the independents as well are fantastic and can be seen online as well. I think a good, healthy wrestling world is that everyone's doing well and trying to do better."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Headlock with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.