Photo: Ric Flair And Former Real-Life Rival Are 'Friends For Life' These Days

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair and Bret "The Hitman" Hart haven't always seen eye to eye throughout their careers, but the WWE Hall of Famers get along swimmingly these days. In fact, Flair recently took to social media and shared a photo of the pair of them celebrating their current friendship.

The photo, which Flair shared on Twitter, depicts "The Nature Boy" and "The Hitman" with their fists raised and arms wrapped around each other. In the accompanying caption, the former revealed that they've put their differences behind them after a decades-spanning spat.

"We Called Each Other Everything In The World For 30 Years. Now We Just Call Each Other Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @BretHart," Flair wrote.

Per The Sportster, Hart and Flair's real-life beef can be traced back to the fall of 1992. In short, Hart defeated the former Four Horsemen member to win his first WWF World Title. However, "The Hitman" felt that Flair gave a poor performance in the match, which undermined the significance of the big occasion. Flair, meanwhile, took umbrage with Hart criticizing his in-ring performances and claiming that he was a repetitive performer, causing him to throw shade at Hart's legacy in response.

That said, the pair buried the hatchet last year and it's been a positive friendship since then. Earlier this year, Hart was one of several WWE legends who attended Flair's final match, which saw him team up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Furthermore, Hart had positive things to say about the match.