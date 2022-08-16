What Did Bret Hart Say To Ric Flair Following His Last Match?

One of the most notable sightings during Ric Flair's Last Match was wrestling legends Mick Foley, The Undertaker, and Bret Hart all being at ringside to see Flair wrestle what will likely be his last match. Flair was also seen conversing with the three after he and Andrade El Idolo emerged victorious, defeating Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

So what exactly did the legends say to Flair after his swan song? Hart revealed at least his side of the brief conversation while speaking to Bill Apter and Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I just congratulated him and let him know that I appreciated what he did and what he was trying to do," Hart said. "There's not too many guys that have the guts to go in there and do what Ric Flair did, and I admire that about him."

Hart was then asked the $64,000 question: How did Flair's final match stack up to some of Flair's other bouts?

"It wasn't a Bret Hart-Ric Flair match," Hart said. "But that's what happens when a 73-year-old guy wrestles. It's not the easiest thing to do, and I think everyone realized how hard it was for him to do it. In the end, I stand and I applaud him."

Hart and Flair have a long history both in and out of the ring, with Hart winning his first-ever world championship, the WWE title, by beating Flair in the fall of 1992. The two have at times had a contentious relationship over the years, but have been on good terms recently, as noted by Hart when responding to comments Flair made about him in 2021.

