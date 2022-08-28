Drew McIntyre Celebrates Homecoming In Brand New Video Ahead Of Clash At The Castle

Ahead of WWE's groundbreaking Premium Live Event "Clash At the Castle 2022", many fans have their eyes on the main event of the show, which will see Drew McIntyre battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With the show being the first WWE PLE to emanate from the United Kingdom in 30 years, the Scotsman enters this match with a rare home-field advantage over the reigning world champion.

In a recent video released by WWE on BT Sports, WWE's home network in the UK, the importance of this homecoming show for McIntyre and his family became clear. The video began with callbacks to monumental points in his career, from his initial introduction as "The Chosen One" back in 2010 to his WWE Championship victory in 2020. Then the video contrasts these in-ring accolades with dramatizations of McIntyre and his girlfriend/wife's strenuous journey as the two-time WWE Champion followed his dream on the road.

For the struggle. For the sacrifices. For the birthdays missed. For the time alone. For his legacy. For his family. Youâ€™re coming home, @DMcIntyreWWE 💙#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/mdwLn6LXum — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 28, 2022

The video depicted Drew missing moments in his personal life as he struggled mentally and physically to thrive in the WWE. The tone then changed with the announcement that WWE would return to the UK for a PLE for the first time since "SummerSlam 1992." The video then shows McIntyre reuniting with his father, his wife, and other members of his family ahead of the biggest match of his career in Cardiff.

"Clash At The Castle" is set to air on Saturday, September 3, on Peacock in the United States, on the WWE Network worldwide, and on BT Sports 2 in the UK.