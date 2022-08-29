Backstage News From This Past Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE's August 26 edition of "SmackDown" presented a great deal of on-air intrigue, as the company inches closer to Clash At The Castle — taking place this weekend in Cardiff, Wales — but there is some interesting news coming out from behind the scenes. Fightful Select has reported several notes from Friday and that includes information about an upcoming match. We saw a lot go down between the Street Profits, Hit Row, Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios on Friday; the Street Profits' tour bus was vandalized after Max Dupri took exception to all the noise pollution. The report is that those factions will be squaring off in an eight-man tag match in the near future.

Fans saw New Day make their return on Friday as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were shown in the ring expressing their despondency for their "Viking funeral," but it was all smoke and mirrors, as they got the advantage attack on Viking Raiders. According to Fightful Select, New Day's return was not kept under wraps as it was originally planned on Thursday. Also for some unknown reason, JBL's limo was backstage at the tapings in Detroit. JBL was not there as he was filming content for WWE in Orlando on Friday.

One of the major highlights from the most recent episode of "SmackDown" was the build towards Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at Clash at the Castle, as The Bloodline — including associate Sami Zayn — found unity by attacking the number one contender to close the show.