Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles

Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect."

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."

Reigns signed a new deal with the company earlier this year that will see him perform fewer dates, with The Tribal Chief recently revealing that he will not be "be on every single PPV," which could potentially play a factor in WWE's decision-making leading into the premium live event this weekend. Furthermore, his opponent, McIntyre, is from the United Kingdom and is still looking to capture a major championship in-front of fans — something he missed out on at WrestleMania 36 when WWE was forced to film the event on a closed set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Reigns hasn't been announced for "WWE Raw" tonight, despite The Usos and honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn set to make an appearance, the Head of the Table will return to television this Friday on "WWE SmackDown" to celebrate his two-year reign as WWE Universal Champion.