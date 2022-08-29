Natalya Comments On 30-Year Anniversary Of Huge Hart Family Match

As WWE prepares to return to the UK for Clash at the Castle — their first pay-per-view there since 2003 — they're also celebrating the 30th anniversary of SummerSlam 1992, the first major WWE pay-per-view to ever take place outside of North America. The event, which took place in London's Wembley Stadium, holds a special place in many wrestlers' hearts, especially Natalya, whose uncles, Bret Hart and "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, headlined the event with a match many consider to be an all-time classic.

On Twitter Monday morning, the former WWE Divas and "SmackDown" Women's Champion paid tribute to her uncles' famous bout. "30 years ago today!" Natalya tweeted. "So proud of both my uncles for creating a match people still talk about as one of the "greatest" of all time. Bulldog and Hitman's work in the ring, remains timeless and inspires generations of pro wrestlers to this day. #DungeonStrong"

As many will recall, Hart and Smith battled over the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which Hart had won for a second time months earlier at WrestleMania 8, when he defeated "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. After a grueling 25 minutes, Hart attempted to roll up Smith with a Sunset Flip, only for Smith to sit down on Hart to score what would go down as the biggest victory of his career. Smith and Hart would make peace after the match and celebrate with Smith's wife, and Hart's sister, Diana, to close the show. WWE will attempt to create another memorable moment this Saturday, when they air Clash at the Castle out of Cardiff, Wales. As with all WWE pay-per-views/premium live events, the show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere, but will also air on BT Sport 2 in the UK.