Finn Balor Shares His Thoughts On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

WWE has been undergoing a lot of changes recently behind the scenes, with Vince McMahon's retirement leading to Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking charge of both creative and talent relations. This has led to different booking decisions and longer, fresher matches, changes that have been praised by WWE fans and benefitted several WWE superstars, as well. Many people on the current roster have worked with Levesque before in "NXT," including Finn Balor, who thinks "it's great" that Levesque is now running things.

"I am very happy to see he's back, he's healthy, it's going to be an interesting time for the company, for sure," Balor told "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin." "You've still got to go out there and perform and connect with people and sell tickets, sell merch, it's a business and he's a business man. I am trying to do best for the company, so I will do what I am told."

The Game has been heavily praised by people he's worked with during his time in charge of "NXT," and Balor was a big part of that, having been pushed heavily during his stint on the black and gold roster. He made it clear that Levesque's number one strength is communication, something that has led to a reported improved morale backstage.

"He's an incredible communicator of his ideas, and he's very hands on with everything," Balor said. "Triple H has always been very available for everyone and very present at ringside before the shows."

