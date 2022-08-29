Isiah Kassidy Addresses Private Party Not Making The AEW All Out Card

AEW's All Out is slated for this upcoming weekend in Chicago, Illinois, and ahead of the show, we already know what the majority of the card looks like. In the case of the AEW Tag Team Championships, current titleholders Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are scheduled to defend the belts against The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster). This leaves several teams out of the title picture for the time being, and one longtime member of the AEW roster – Private Party's Isaiah Kassidy – isn't happy about it.

"This is very disappointing. I'm very disappointed because I feel like, [recently], we had a championship match against Keith and Swerve but, unfortunately, we lost, but all losses, you learn from it, so if we were given the opportunity, we'd have learned from it and possibly win those tag team championships," Kassidy told NBC Sports Boston. According to the former member of the Hardy Family Office, he was at a significant disadvantage during Private Party's tag title match because he suffered from injury. "So I feel like we need another opportunity because, I'm going to be honest with you, my ankle was hurting that day, right? My ankle was hurting that day .... I was unable to break up the pin."

Despite major matches already being announced for AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4 at the NOW Arena outside Chicago, such as a four-way for the Interim Women's World Championship between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, & Hikaru Shida, and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, there is currently no official AEW World Championship match. Jon Moxley became the Undisputed AEW Champion on last week's episode of "Dynamite" when he took advantage of Punk's surgically repaired foot and swiftly beat the "Second City Saint" to establish himself as top dog.