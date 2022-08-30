Recently Re-Signed WWE Star Reminds Dutch Mantell Of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Dutch Mantell has decades of experience at the highest levels of the pro wrestling industry, so impressing him isn't exactly the easiest task. That's exactly what Dexter Lumis has done, however. The former "NXT" star made his surprise return to WWE at the conclusion of the August 8 episode of "WWE Raw" after having been released from the company back in April. Lumis attempted to hop the barricade out of the crowd, but security stopped him — he's continued to make similar appearances on WWE programming in the ensuing weeks.

Sportskeeda recently spoke with Mantell, who said that Lumis actually gives him some "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vibes.

"I met that kid in about, I don't know, 2017," Mantell noted. "He came to TNA and I wanted to use him, and they wouldn't use him, but I liked him then. He reminds me a little but of Stone Cold, just a little bit."

Mantell believes that Lumis is going to be well-liked by pretty much everyone because of his story with Indi Hartwell. The legendary wrestling manager feels that fans will gravitate to Lumis thanks to Hartwell, along with the fact that Lumis doesn't speak very often.

Lumis' return may not come as a surprise to some, as Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been bringing back several former "NXT" talents such as Dakota Kai and Hit Row since taking over as head of creative. Mantell, for his part, complimented The Game for his storytelling ability and noted that Levesque can easily go into the video archives of Lumis' history on "NXT" as he continues to tell that particular story.

"I wanna say one thing about Triple H, he understands the wrestling profession," Mantell said. "He understands that it's more than just going in the ring and beating the guy up."