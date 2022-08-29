AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (08/29) - Regina Di WAVE Championship Match, Matt Hardy And Frankie Kazarian In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on August 29, 2021!

Hikaru Shida will be putting her Regina Di WAVE Championship on the line against Japanese legend Emi Sakura. Shida won the title at the WAVE 15th Anniversary Show on August 14 from Suzu Suzuki and looks to retain it ahead of her fatal four-way match against Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter for AEW Interim World Championship at All Out. Meanwhile, Sakura looks to continue her dominant streak and become the new title holder after racking up wins on "AEW Dark: Elevation" and "AEW Dark" over the past few weeks.

Matt Hardy will be in action against RSP. Hardy hasn't appeared on the show since the April 13 edition, during which he teamed up with his brother, Jeff, and Top Flight to take on AFO's Private Party, The Blade, and Angelico. Speaking of the AFO, The Blade will be teaming up with his tag team partner, The Butcher, and fellow member, Rush tonight to take on the team of Elijah, Zach Nystrom and Chase Oliver.

House Of Black's Julia Hart will be taking on Arie Alexander. Hart has been on a roll the past few weeks ever since joining the group during Double or Nothing and adopting a new, more aggressive attitude. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir will be teaming up to take on fan-favorite Skye Blue and Queen Aminata in tag team action.

Dante Martin of Top Flight looks to score a win over Wes Barkley. The Heavy Metal Rebel, Frankie Kazarian, will also be facing off against "AEW Dark: Elevation" regular Andrea Guercio.