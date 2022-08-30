WWE Star Teases Upcoming Project With Lita

Two eras of the WWE women's division have recently come together to create "something fun."

According to Natalya on Twitter, she recently "had a blast" in New York City filming with WWE Hall of Famer, Lita. The drawback to this news is that the project the pair are involved with has not been disclosed at this time. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion did tag the WWE on A&E account, potentially indicating that the duo's filmed content will be appearing on the television network at some point in the future. At present, the network currently airs the "Biography: WWE Legends" series, chronicling some of the company's greatest stars such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Undertaker. Earlier this year, WWE and A&E announced an expansion of their original content partnership, which will see more "Biography" episodes coming out, as well as the "WWE Rivals" and "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures" series.

Lita's most recent match was in February at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia, losing to "Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Natalya, on the other hand, is currently an active performer on the "SmackDown" roster and was recently involved in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament with her tag team partner, Sonya Deville. Lita and Natalya have been featured in the same WWE match on three occasions: The 2018 and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble matches, as well as successfully teaming together alongside Trish Stratus, Bayley, and Sasha Banks against The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan), Alicia Fox, and Mickie James on "WWE Raw" in October 2018.