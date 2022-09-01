Ricky Starks Reveals The Best Advice Cody Rhodes Ever Gave Him

Ricky Starks has emerged as a key star in AEW, garnering praise for his charisma and in-ring abilities. One top performer who has helped him along the way is Cody Rhodes, who took Starks under his wing during his time with the promotion, and the two became close friends. Rhodes left AEW in February and ended up returning to WWE, serving as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38, but despite his departure, Rhodes and Starks remain in contact.

During an AMA for Bleacher Report, Starks was asked what's the best advice he's ever received.

"Cody once told me, 'It's easier to go through a bunch of food you enjoy rather than to go ahead and savor it,'" Starks said. "When you savor each moment of the experience, it's really important. It's important to live in the present."

Starks also mentioned that if WWE and AEW were to do cross-promotion, he'd aim for a match with for WWE's top superstar, Roman Reigns, though of course, he'd also love to share the ring with Rhodes again. For now, Starks will need to keep his focus on his former tag team partner, Powerhouse Hobbs. Starks was blindsided by Hobbs after cutting a heartfelt promo during the July 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite" — while Starks' back was turned, Hobbs nailed him with a clothesline before laying Starks out with his signature spinebuster. The former Team Taz members will settle their differences at the All Out pay-per-view, scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, IL.