Kenny Omega Believes New AEW Division Has 'A Chance To Become Its Own Thing'

Earlier this Summer, the Trios Championships were introduced in All Elite Wrestling along with a tournament bracket that would lead us to All Out, where the first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be determined in the finals. At the time of this writing, The Dark Order is set to face Best Friends this Friday on "Rampage," and the winner of that match will face either The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) or United Empire (Will Ospreay and Aussie Open). The latter match will take place this evening on "Dynamite," but ahead of the highly-anticipated semi-final clash, Omega stopped by "Busted Open Radio" to disclose why he felt compelled to dive into the trios' division.

"For me, it's tough to keep doing the same things over and over and over again, especially when you feel like you've plateaued in that particular area. I could do a certain type of singles all the time and find a certain amount of success with it, and even tags at this point have become that way as well. So, not to say that those don't excite me – I always look forward to doing what I can to tell a very unique story or something different ... This is kind of completely different now, so it's a chance to present something we all know and are familiar with, which is a six-man tag, but to now have a division and a title in that division, it gives it a chance to become its own thing."

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion also emphasized how they want the trios matches to look completely different than what singles and classic tag team matches are offering fans. "The [additional] bodies involved just [add to] the possibilities of the interactions available," Omega explained.