AEW Dynamite Preview (8/31): AEW World Champion Jon Moxley To Speak, Three Matches Announced

The final episode of "AEW Dynamite" before the All Out pay-per-view will take place tonight at the NOW Arena in Chicago, IL. The event will kick-start the first of three AEW shows taking place at the venue, with "AEW Rampage" airing live this Friday, and the aforementioned PPV broadcasting from the Windy City this Sunday night. Tonight's go-home edition of "AEW Dynamite" will be intriguing, as there is currently no world title match set for All Out following Jon Moxley's victory over CM Punk last week to officially become the AEW World Champion.

It's been confirmed that we will hear from Moxley tonight in Chicago. No further details have been provided on whether Moxley's message will be delivered in the ring, via satellite, or otherwise, but it's been heavily speculated that a rematch between Moxley and Punk will "headline the show" this Sunday. That match could become official tonight, or fans could be kept waiting even longer, with confirmation coming later this week on the live edition of "Rampage." It's also possible, of course, that AEW CEO Tony Khan has something else up his sleeve for Moxley.

In addition to Moxley's appearance, Bryan Danielson will take on Jake Hager — following a sneak attack from the latter last week — ahead of his one-on-one clash with Chris Jericho this Sunday night. Furthermore, the first semifinal match in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament will take place, with Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) facing Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) to determine who moves on the tournament finals at All Out, and prior to All Out's huge Interim AEW Women's World Championship four-way, Toni Storm will team with Hikaru Shida against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter.