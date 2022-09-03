Cash Wheeler Believes Rising AEW Star Is 'Just Scratching The Surface'

FTR has recently found themselves realigned with Wardlow on AEW TV. There is a lot of gold being held between the former Pinnacle members, as FTR holds tag team gold across multiple promotions, while Wardlow is the reigning TNT Champion. And while it's not necessarily the hottest take, FTR's Cash Wheeler is of the belief that Wardlow will become a massive star in the wrestling business.

"I think he's made massive strides not just in-ring, but just as far as his growth as a person, his character stuff, understanding more about how everything works and making things work for him," Wheeler said while talking to Steven Muehlhausen on "The Walkway to Fight Club". "I think he's just scratching the surface at this point. He's still young, in great shape, smart, and he's talented."

Wheeler took things a step further and made a bold prediction for Wardlow's future.

"At some point, he'll be the face of wrestling, or he's gonna be one of the most recognizable faces in wrestling," Wheeler said.

FTR and Wardlow were once united under MJF in the Pinnacle, but FTR's popularity skyrocketed and the duo turned babyface. Wardlow's own face turn occurred on March 6 at the AEW Revolution PPV during the CM Punk vs. MJF Dog Collar Match. Wardlow, who was MJF's onscreen bodyguard, refused to give MJF his Dynamite Diamond Ring and instead left it in the ring for Punk to use. This allowed Punk to pick up the win and started the feud between Wardlow and MJF, which culminated at Double or Nothing in May. In the biggest win of his career to date, Wardlow defeated MJF in what many considered to be a glorified squash match.