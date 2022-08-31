The Rock Sometimes Makes Specific Request At Restaurants He Eats At

Being one of the most legendary pro wrestling stars of all time and a leading man in Hollywood likely puts pressure on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. But if anyone can handle it, it's someone whose nickname means stone, symbolic of how durable and reliable Johnson has been throughout his career. One person who advocates that fact is Stephen Merchant, the writer, director, and producer of the 2019 film "Fighting With My Family." Dwayne was also a producer on the film and even played himself at key points in the movie that centers around the life of former WWE star Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis).

During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, Merchant recalled the kind of intense eating schedule Johnson had established to meet his diet's standards. "I do remember having a meeting with him in Texas, just before WrestleMania, and we were in his hotel room having this meeting about ["Fighting With My Family"], and yeah, like his alarm would go off on his phone at sorta 3:17 and he'd go to the fridge, and there'd be like turkey and rice with like 3:17 written on it, and he'd have to microwave it. It was so regimented; it was extraordinary."

But Johnson's lengths to stay in movie-ready shape don't stop there. "Someone told me — maybe he told me — that when he goes for dinner with friends, he'll have to take his food to the restaurant and have them heat it up because it's such a structured diet," Merchant explained. Though it was a brief match, The Rock last technically competed inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 32, with his last real match being against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. Rumors have been circulating for years now that Johnson will return at an upcoming WrestleMania, likely the next one in Los Angeles, so that he can compete against his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns.