Participants Revealed For Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out

In the words of Michael Keaton, "Let's get nuts."

Tony Khan took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the participants in this year's Casino Ladder Match at All Out on Sunday. Andrade El Idolo, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, Dante Martin, Rush, Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and a mystery opponent will compete for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. A Casino Ladder Match differs from a regular ladder match in that only two men start the match, with a new competitor entering every two minutes.

The third in the company's young history, AEW's first Casino Ladder Match took place at Double or Nothing 2020, and was won by "The Machine" Brian Cage. "Hangman" Adam Page won the second on the October 6, 2021 episode of "Dynamite". Following his victory, Page went on to defeat AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view last November. Of the announced participants, only Andrade has competed in a Casino Ladder Match before. He was in the match last October.

The inclusion of both Yuta and Castagnoli is an interesting twist, not only because both men hold championships in Ring of Honor, but also because both men belong to the Blackpool Combat Club with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, meaning either man winning would lead to an interfaction clash. Yuta especially has a long history with Moxley, and currently has an 0-2 against the champ.

Moxley still has no scheduled opponent for All Out. Khan's tweet did not make it clear when the match's winner would receive their title shot.