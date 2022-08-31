Hook Will Defend FTW Title On All Out Sunday

On December 10, 2021, AEW fans got their first look at what Hook can do between the ropes. In a match against Fuego Del Sol, the son of the "Human Suplex Machine" himself, Taz, defeated his opponent by submission with relative ease. In the months that followed, Hook would continue to tear through the competition and, naturally, earn himself a title shot. At Fight for the Fallen 2022, he challenged and defeated Ricky Starks to become the FTW Champion, and as of this writing, he only has one title defense under his belt against Zack Clayton — a bout that ended in less than 15 seconds (via Cagematch).

For those eager to see Hook put the title on the line once again, you're in luck. During the August 31, 2022, edition of "AEW Dynamite," it came to light that Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society will challenge for the gold in a few days (via Cageside Seats). The match will take place on the All Out 2022 Zero Hour pre-show, along with PAC's All-Atlantic Championship match against Kip Sabian and a clash between Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii. Additionally, Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) joined the card, though unlike the other three, this bout will happen during the main show.

Will Hook keep the title his father created decades ago around his waist? Or will Angelo Parker get his first taste of championship gold in AEW? We'll have to wait and see what happens on September 4 during their match on the All Out pre-show.