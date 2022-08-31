Kip Sabian Will Wrestle First AEW Match In Over A Year On All Out Sunday

Kip Sabian has not wrestled for AEW since Miro, his former tag team partner, brutally attacked him following their "Arcade Anarchy" match on the March 25, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

All that changes Sunday as Sabian will challenge PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship during the "Zero Hour" pre-show prior to the All Out pay-per-view at the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. The match was made official on the 9/31 "AEW Dynamite" where Sabian elaborated on his "master plan" that cost Death Triangle their match against United Empire in the AEW World Trios Titles tourney a week before.

"Bastard, you fell for the simplest of ruses," Sabian said, as AEW replayed footage of PAC unboxing a fan in the crowd – presumed to be Sabian – who turned out to be someone else with a bruised face and a taped-up mouth. This led to the real Sabian ambushing PAC and costing his team a match against Will Ospreay & Co.

Prior to last week's angle, Sabian had been sitting in the front row of many of PAC's All-Atlantic title defenses in indie promotions across the world. Sabian had previously sat ringside during AEW's shows wearing a cardboard box over his head, with the words "Underrated Over It" written across the front. However, he actually sat without a box during PAC's overseas title defenses.

Sabian was written off AEW TV in March 2021 so he could take time off to undergo arm surgery. His only match since surgery came against Robbie X at a British Wrestling Revolution show in Lincolnshire, England.