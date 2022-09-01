WWE Extends Non-US Broadcast Partnership

While the WWE Network content moved to Peacock in the United States last year, the platform still continues to operate independently around the world in a plethora of destinations. However, similar to the deal in the States, a new home has now been found for WWE's streaming service in the Caribbean.

It's been confirmed that WWE has agreed to a major broadcast partnership with C&W Communications (CWC) – owned by Liberty Latin America. The deal will see Flow TV become the new home of the WWE Network across the Caribbean. The agreement means that WWE's full library of original and archived programming will be available on-demand via Flow TV VOD to all CWC Flow TV subscribers through the Flow Sports App, under a dedicated WWE Network section. Currently holding the title as "the leading TV service in the region," fans subscribed to Flow Sports packages will be able to tune into Clash at the Castle this weekend on Flow Sports Extra Channel 4.

"We are excited to expand our successful partnership with CWC into the future," Matt Drew, Senior Vice President, WWE International said in WWE's official press release. "By delivering our Premium Live Events starting with Clash at the Castle, as well as WWE's massive content library, we believe it will be easier than ever for fans across the region to enjoy everything that WWE has to offer."

The deal does not affect the weekly live broadcasts of "WWE Raw," "NXT 2.0," and "WWE SmackDown," which will continue to air on Flow 1 to all CWC Flow TV and BTC TV subscribers. WWE initially agreed to a multi-year deal with Flow TV in August 2017, which saw "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" air live for the first time in the Caribbean region.