Darby Allin Gives His Thoughts On Cody Rhodes, Sting

AEW star Darby Allin has nothing but good things to say about former on-screen rival Cody Rhodes, who left AEW in January and returned to WWE, the company that released him in 2016.

"People can say whatever about Cody ... now that he's gone," Allin said on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast. "I have nothing negative to say. People's lives and people's decisions and their paths are all different and I'm like, I love that dude. ... I had three other matches with Cody. He beat me the second time, he beat me the third time, but ... the fourth time, which is our final match that we've had, I beat him for the TNT Championship."

Rhodes, one of the four original EVPs in AEW along with the Young Bucks and Rhodes, is undefeated since coming back to WWE but is currently out of action with a torn pectoral muscle.

Allin also discussed Sting during his appearance on the podcast, which is hosted by Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Allin and Sting have been aligned for most of Sting's AEW run, including teaming together in Sting's first match since 2015 at AEW's Double or Nothing 2021.

Allin revealed the biggest thing "The Icon" has taught him."

"I personally don't give a s*** about wins and losses," Allin said. "What Sting taught me more than anything is, if you're as good as you think you are, you can win in losing."

