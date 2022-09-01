Mick Foley Names His Current Male And Female Pro Wrestling MVPs
With 2022 slowly winding down, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley decided to provide his picks for the "Most Valuable Player" for the year in pro wrestling on both the male and female sides of things. As far as who he named, many superstars from both All Elite Wrestling and WWE could be worthy of a mention. From CM Punk to Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes and so on, the wrestling industry has had many MVPs throughout the year, but one stood out among them all to Foley.
"I would say Moxley is my MVP at this point in the year," Foley said during the latest episode of his podcast "Foley is Pod." "Just for what his presence on TV has meant. Coming back from rehabilitation and willing to go anywhere and work any style. That reminds me of the Harley Races, the traveling champion of old. I would put Moxley up there as my male MVP."
As per the highly acclaimed Wrestling Observer Awards, this would be the third year in a row a wrestler from AEW takes home the award, with Moxley winning it in 2020 and Kenny Omega taking it home in 2021.
Foley's Pick For Female MVP
Unfortunately for AEW, however, Foley did not choose one of their talents as the female MVP of 2022, naming a WWE star who is currently out of action dealing with an injury that may keep her out of action for the rest of the year.
"Becky Lynch at this point is my female MVP," Foley said. "She's not going to probably return before the end of the year, I don't know. Even if she doesn't return before the end of the year, I think what she did on a weekly basis was just so impressive that she gets my nod. Not just because she's a good friend and sites me as an inspiration, just because she did amazing stuff."
Lynch carried the "Raw" Women's Championship into 2022. Her 162-day reign was ended by Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Foley is Pod with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.