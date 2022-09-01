Mick Foley Names His Current Male And Female Pro Wrestling MVPs

With 2022 slowly winding down, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley decided to provide his picks for the "Most Valuable Player" for the year in pro wrestling on both the male and female sides of things. As far as who he named, many superstars from both All Elite Wrestling and WWE could be worthy of a mention. From CM Punk to Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes and so on, the wrestling industry has had many MVPs throughout the year, but one stood out among them all to Foley.

"I would say Moxley is my MVP at this point in the year," Foley said during the latest episode of his podcast "Foley is Pod." "Just for what his presence on TV has meant. Coming back from rehabilitation and willing to go anywhere and work any style. That reminds me of the Harley Races, the traveling champion of old. I would put Moxley up there as my male MVP."

As per the highly acclaimed Wrestling Observer Awards, this would be the third year in a row a wrestler from AEW takes home the award, with Moxley winning it in 2020 and Kenny Omega taking it home in 2021.