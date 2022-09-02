Booker T Questions Whether Jon Moxley Will Lose To CM Punk At AEW All Out

Jon Moxley and CM Punk recently wrestled on the August 24th edition of "AEW Dynamite" in a title unification match — Punk's AEW World Championship against Moxley's AEW Interim World Championship, a title he won at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door after Punk suffered an injury. Shockingly, Moxley defeated Punk in a contest that lasted about three minutes, but after an inspiring speech from longtime trainer Ace Steel on last night's "Dynamite," Punk challanged Moxley again, and the two will headline AEW's All Out pay-per-view this Saturday in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

"I'm just going to have to sit back and watch how the thing play out," two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "How does [Punk] win the title after the way they left it, you know, the cliffhanger with CM Punk perhaps maybe having a broken foot. You know, it's only nine days later. He went into the match just coming off of an injury and now he comes back and miraculously overcomes all the odds, the pain, and wins the title back again, and then, you know, CM Punk has the title now, where do we do go from there?"

Punk sold his previously injured foot in his match against Moxley on "Dynamite," which made it look like the former AEW World Champion was still suffering from the same injury less than two weeks before the PPV match.

"I don't know how Moxley loses after just winning," Booker said. "I don't see what that does for Moxley."

