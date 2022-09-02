Anthony Bowens On AEW Tag Title Shot, Dumpster Match, CM Punk & More! - Exclusive Interview

It has been really cool seeing you two teams lift each other up, you guys have been doing great work all. I heard you call them "The Gunn Club." Are you warming up to them? Are they losing The Ass Boys status?

They would never ever, ever not be Ass Boys. I would've thought about it if this was maybe June when we were bonding and we were strong, we're making all these funny videos. We had a little fun with the crowd, shouting "Ass Boys" at them, but apparently they don't take a joke too well. So they are pieces of garbage and I don't ever want to really speak to them again. I'd love to fight them again, that would be great.

You're not done, you're not bored yet? You guys seem like you've beaten each other a million different ways at this point.

Well, clearly the dumpster push wasn't enough. So we're probably going to have to pick a higher elevation.

I want to talk about the Dumpster Match ... Whose idea was the Dumpster Match, Anthony?

Well, we wanted to pay tribute to the past, and The Acclaimed figured that, "Hey, if we're going to have a special match with the Ass Boys, why not make it something that their father made famous?" Luckily we were able to get that off the ground. It was approved, the match got cleared. Then I think we made it special. I think it was really fun. Like I said before, it was painful, but it created a moment that I think would last in AEW video packages forever, tossing them off the stage.

What did Daddy Ass think about it when you found out you guys were doing the Dumpster Match, what was his reaction to it?

He was excited, because we get to carve our own path and our name in history on a match that he made famous, and it was with his son. So I'm sure he felt that was a very special match.

Now, the Wednesday night war, whatever you want to call it, has kind of subsided, but this Dumpster Match did elicit a line over on ... I guess it's now the multicolored brand on the other side of the aisle. They joked over on NXT about how they were having a Dumpster Match out in the parking lot the night before your Dumpster Match. How did you feel about them kind of starting to poke back the other way?

I mean, I don't know why people complain about that stuff. All the fans talk about is "I want the Attitude Era back." All they did during the Attitude Era was throw jabs back and forth. And everybody was like, "Wow, what's the other person going to say? Oh." And they tune in every single week to see what's going on. Now you do and it's like, "They're rent free in your head. You're blah, blah, blah..." Shut up. Just enjoy the product. I think that's what makes everything fun. If I say something or Max says something in a rap and it's like, "Oh, my God. Are they going to respond?" And then maybe they do say something and then it ends up going back and forth. It's kind of a win for both parties, in my opinion. But I enjoy stuff like that. So if they want to do it, go for it. That means that we're doing something cool that they're taking notice to.