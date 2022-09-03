William Regal Opines On Wrestlers Who Complain About TV Time

William Regal addressed the rumors that some AEW wrestlers are frustrated about a lack of TV time during arecent episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast.

"There's a lot of young talent and they don't get to wrestle better wrestlers or people who have been in this a long time," said Regal, the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club. "The way the job's become or the way TV is now ... a lot of the best wrestlers wrestle each other now."

With AEW having an ever-expanding roster and only three hours of programming on proper TV, Regal understands the frustrations that talent might have. He said he and the other members of Blackpool Combat Club — Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson — choose to lead by example, calling it "a mission of ours."

"I'm not a gossip merchant and I'm not going to dignify anything with ... nothing seems to happen around me," Regal said. "I know that myself, Jon's Jon, I know myself, Claudio, Wheeler, we're all doing our thing and trying to be the best professionals we can be, and that's all you can do, and hopefully it spreads."

Regal joined the promotion in March, quickly uniting Moxley and Danielson in the Blackpool Combat Club. The group then brought in ROH Pure Champion Yuta, as well as ROH World Champion Castagnoli, who was a surprise entry to the club at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June. Since the formation of the group, Moxley has unified the AEW World Championship by defeating former champion CM Punk in shockingly quick fashion.