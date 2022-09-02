Chris Jericho Blasts WWE NXT In Response To Triple H Comment

In a recent interview, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque sarcastically praised AEW for beating WWE's "developmental" system during the so-called Wednesday Night Wars. Of course, at the time, WWE referred to "NXT” as a third brand on multiple occasions, even going so far as to have "NXT" compete in — and dominate — the cross-brand Survivor Series event in 2019, and one of AEW's biggest stars, Chris Jericho, did not take too kindly to what he sees as Levesque's revisionist history.

"It's just changing the narrative and changing the history, which makes me laugh," Jericho said while speaking with "Inside The Ropes." "Because when it started, it was not developmental, it was a third brand, and 'It's not a sprint, it's a marathon,' and all the other bulls*** that they said."

"NXT sucks," Jericho added bluntly. "It's not a good show. They know it ... They probably were punished. That's probably why Triple H said those things, because he's angry that we beat them, and he probably is angry that we exist."

The Wednesday Night Wars began after AEW aired its first-ever episode of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. "NXT" was also airing weekly episodes at that point, having been elevated to a two-hour Wednesday night USA Network show on September 18. "NXT," however, aired its final broadcast Wednesday broadcast on April 7, 2021, therafter switching over to Tuesday nights. "Dynamite" had higher ratings for a combined 63 weeks, while "NXT" only beat "Dynamite" for 10 weeks. Two episodes ended in a tie.

"We don't care about WWE," Jericho said. "We care about building our fan base and building our ratings. We will continue to exist, because I'll tell you this: My boss has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more."

